Train Passengers Beware: Fine For Carrying Banned Goods Increased To Rs 10,000

Indian Railways has introduced a stricter penalty regime under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, significantly increasing fines for passengers carrying prohibited or hazardous goods on trains. The revised provisions came into effect in June 2026 and are aimed at enhancing passenger safety and preventing accidents caused by dangerous materials.

Under the amended Section 165 of the Railways Act, passengers found carrying offensive or hazardous items will face a minimum fine of Rs 10,000, as per media reports.

Prohibited goods include inflammable and explosive substances such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, gas cylinders, stoves, fireworks, firecrackers, acids, corrosive chemicals, matchboxes, cigarettes, and other materials capable of endangering passengers or railway property.

Apart from the monetary penalty, offenders will be held fully responsible for any injury, loss, or damage caused by such goods. Railway authorities may also seize the prohibited items.

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Those who refuse to remove the goods or pay the prescribed fine can face imprisonment of up to one year, a court-imposed fine of at least Rs10,000, or both.

The legislation also revises penalties for several other railway-related offences. Ticketless or fraudulent travel will now attract a minimum penalty of Rs 500 in addition to the applicable fare, while travelling on another person's ticket will lead to a similar fine and forfeiture of the ticket.

Men found travelling in coaches reserved for women will be fined Rs 2,500 and removed from the compartment. Smoking on trains or railway premises and unauthorised hawking or begging will attract fines of Rs 2,000, while nuisance, public intoxication, abusive behaviour, and defacement of public notices will also invite stricter penalties.

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