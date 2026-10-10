This Bihar Man Earns Rs 80,000 From Rent. He Still Drives Uber 12 Hours A Day

A video of an Uber driver, who works despite receiving Rs 80,000 monthly rental income, has surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, the middle-aged man, reportedly from Bihar's Samastipur, revealed that he became an Uber driver after suffering a heart attack last year.

He was earlier working at a relative's factory in Delhi for a decent income. However, the unexpected health conditions forced out of his job as his relative reportedly told him “he is of no use to him”.

“I keep my medicines, bottle of water, a little cash…because I have to show that person that I am not useless….”, the man can be seen saying in the video.

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While the clip is being widely circulated on social media, it appears to have been first uploaded by an Instagram account, ‘aashtha_this_side', in June. The young woman, who describes herself as a digital creator, happened to meet the Uber driver during a ride journey.

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“This guy is from Samastipur, Bihar. Earlier he was working at a relative's factory in Delhi, where he earned good, but last year he suffered from heart attack and his relative told him that now he's of no use as he can't do any work that requires strength and kicked him out of his factory. But this guy didn't stop there…,” she revealed in the Instagram caption.

According to the post, the man reportedly owns two flats in Noida Electronic City, a prominent locality in Noida, worth Rs 80 lakh.

“He gets Rs 80,000 rent from those flats every month. He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver. He works from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m… earning Rs 50,000 extra every month...,” he said.

The post also explained that the man has saved both the flats for his two daughters. He also has ancestral properties in Bihar, but still chooses to work.

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“This guy still chooses to smile. And I love the fact that he's not boasting anything here, he is just sharing. This 5 mins interaction with this man made me stop and think so much about life. He's such an inspiration for all of us who just need one reason to stop and quit,” the post concluded.

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