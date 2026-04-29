Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: TVK Headed For Star-Studded Debut, 120-Seat Win On Cards, Says Axis My India

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has added a new layer of unpredictability to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as top contendor to power, according to Axis My India. The exit poll indicates that his party may touch the 120-mark.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance is projected to win around 92–110 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) bloc could be restricted to 22–32 seats, the survey said. TVK, meanwhile, is shown in a broad range of 98–120 seats, a projection that has triggered considerable debate, it added.

In a 234-seat Assembly, the halfway mark is 118, meaning that even the upper end of TVK's projected tally would put it within reach of forming the government, if the numbers hold.

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The election itself was held in a single phase on April 23, with counting set for May 4. As always, exit polls offer only an early glimpse, not the final verdict.

What makes this election especially significant is the shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. For years, power has alternated between the DMK and AIADMK. But with TVK stepping in, the contest has turned into a three-way fight.

Riding on Vijay's popularity and a strong connect with younger voters, TVK has campaigned on issues like anti-corruption, governance reform, and social justice. The party has also focused heavily on building a ground-level presence, aiming to convert its growing support into actual votes.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Most Surveys See DMK Return, But Axis My India Predicts Shock TVK Win

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