DAC Set To Meet On Monday; May Take Up Key Defence Proposals

India's Defence Acquisition Council is set to meet on Monday to consider a series of critical military procurement proposals, including the overhaul of around 40 Sukhoi-30 fighter jets and the acquisition of 2,500 indigenously developed Software Defined Radios in a deal estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore.

The DAC, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to clear the Sukhoi-30 overhaul, which could extend the aircraft's operational life by another 15-20 years, according to reports.

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The move comes as the Indian Air Force continues to grapple with a shortage of fighter squadrons. The IAF currently operates more than 260 Sukhoi-30s but has around 30 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 40.

The Sukhoi fleet is expected to remain a key pillar of the IAF as delays continue in the supply of GE-404 engines for Tejas fighters, while negotiations for 114 additional Rafale jets are still underway. The IAF has also ordered 12 additional Sukhoi-30s.

The DAC is also expected to examine the procurement of 2,500 SDRs, which will enable secure, network-centric communications between fighters, helicopters, transport aircraft, radars, sensors and ground stations. The systems are planned to be manufactured domestically under the government's self-reliance push.

For the Indian Navy, proposals include new radars for its Russian-built Talwar-class frigates and Air Route Surveillance Radars for naval stations.

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The Navy is also progressing plans for four next-generation destroyers. In addition, the agenda includes procurement of 24-28 MW marine gas turbines, aimed at strengthening propulsion capabilities for future naval platforms.

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