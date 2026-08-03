Star Portfolios: Hrithik Roshan Secures Rs 17 Lakh Monthly Rental Yield From Mumbai Property

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has added another income-generating asset to his real estate portfolio by leasing out a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs for a starting monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The five-year lease agreement has been signed with Clearsynth Labs Limited for office space at Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road. The agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, and is effective from April 1, 2026, until March 31, 2031.

The leased property comprises seven commercial units spread across nearly 6,000 sq ft of built-up area on a higher floor of the business park. It also includes seven dedicated car parking spaces. The lease starts at a monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh and includes a structured rental escalation during the agreement period.

As part of the transaction, the tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 68 lakh. Under the agreed rental terms, Clearsynth Labs will pay Rs 17 lakh per month for the first three years, from April April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029 2026. The rent will then increase to Rs 19.55 lakh per month for the remaining two years, from April 1, 2029, until the lease concludes on March 31, 2031.

"This transaction highlights the continued demand for premium commercial office space in established business districts such as Andheri West. Long-term leases with predefined rental escalations remain a preferred structure for both property owners and occupiers, offering rental visibility while supporting stable occupancy," commented Abhishek Kiran Gupta,CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix.

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Hrithik Roshan's real estate portfolio

Hrithik Roshan's latest commercial leasing deal has once again turned the spotlight on celebrity real estate investments, particularly in premium commercial properties across Mumbai. However, this is far from the actor's only major investment.

The War 2 actor has been steadily expanding his commercial real estate portfolio in recent years. Roshan has made his portfolio stronger with a string of office leasing transactions across Mumbai and Pune. Earlier this year, he leased a 2,727 sq ft office at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon to Vayam Technologies for a monthly rent of Rs 5.62 lakh under a five-year agreement.

He also renewed the lease for a 9,209 sq ft office at the World Trade Center in Pune's Kharadi, where shared workspace operator Regus Ruby Business Centre pays a monthly rent of Rs 6.08 lakh. A Business Standard report, also suggests that companies linked to the actor acquired 10 commercial office units in Mumbai for around Rs 27 crore, underscoring his growing focus on income-generating commercial assets.

The Roshan family's real estate investments extend beyond Hrithik. Recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan leased a 6,389 sq ft retail property in Andheri West to Fabindia for a monthly rent of Rs 14.5 lakh, further highlighting the family's active presence in Mumbai's commercial property market.

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