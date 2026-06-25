Shiv Sena Turncoat MP Sparks Row With 'Will Kill You' Threat To Journalist; Eknath Shinde Reacts

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil has come under scrutiny after allegedly abusing journalists and issuing threats during an interaction on Thursday, triggering a political row. Patil recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction after parting ways with the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

According to a PTI report, Patil, the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha MP, allegedly reacted angrily when reporters questioned him about allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and comments by Patil's daughter and corporator Rajool Patil, who had expressed support for the Thackeray-led faction despite her father's defection.

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According to PTI report, Patil allegedly told journalists, “Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will kill you,” while using abusive language, the report said.

Earlier, Raut had written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking action against Patil, alleging that the MP had threatened protesters opposing his defection and made remarks about “throwing bombs” and harming them.

The incident prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to step in for damage control.

Speaking outside the legislature, Shinde said Patil had no intention of insulting the media and directed him to express regret if his remarks had hurt anyone.

“I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if he has made any untoward remarks, he should express regret,” Shinde said.

Defending Patil, Shinde claimed the MP was upset over repeated personal attacks since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and clarified that he was not against journalists or the media.

Patil has since issued an apology over the issue on his Instagram account. He said, "I sincerely apologise if my reaction today hurt the sentiments of my journalist colleagues."

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