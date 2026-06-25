Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Shiv Sena Turncoat MP Sparks Row With 'Will Kill You' Threat To Journalist; Eknath Shinde Reacts

Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, allegedly made threatening remarks during an exchange with journalists, prompting calls for an apology.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Shiv Sena Turncoat MP Sparks Row With 'Will Kill You' Threat To Journalist; Eknath Shinde Reacts
Sanjay Dina Patil issued an apology over the issue on his Instagram account.
Photo Source: Sanjay Dina Patil/Instagram

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil has come under scrutiny after allegedly abusing journalists and issuing threats during an interaction on Thursday, triggering a political row. Patil recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction after parting ways with the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

According to a PTI report, Patil, the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha MP, allegedly reacted angrily when reporters questioned him about allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and comments by Patil's daughter and corporator Rajool Patil, who had expressed support for the Thackeray-led faction despite her father's defection.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena UBT Split 3.0 On Cards? After Six MPs Switch, Three MLAs Skip Key Strategy Meet

According to PTI report, Patil allegedly told journalists, “Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will kill you,” while using abusive language, the report said.

Earlier, Raut had written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking action against Patil, alleging that the MP had threatened protesters opposing his defection and made remarks about “throwing bombs” and harming them.

The incident prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to step in for damage control.

Speaking outside the legislature, Shinde said Patil had no intention of insulting the media and directed him to express regret if his remarks had hurt anyone.

“I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if he has made any untoward remarks, he should express regret,” Shinde said.

Defending Patil, Shinde claimed the MP was upset over repeated personal attacks since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and clarified that he was not against journalists or the media.

Patil has since issued an apology over the issue on his Instagram account. He said, "I sincerely apologise if my reaction today hurt the sentiments of my journalist colleagues."

ALSO READ | Sena (UBT) Crisis: Operation Successful, Says Fadnavis; Shinde Asserts Never Leave Operations Incomplete

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Torrent Power Completes Rs 3,632-Crore Acquisition Of L&T's Nabha Power

Torrent Power Completes Rs 3,632-Crore Acquisition Of L&T's Nabha Power

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source