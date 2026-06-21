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Seven Women Killed In Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu's Seafood Factory

A total of 67 affected workers were rushed to local medical centres immediately, Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.

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Seven Women Killed In Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu's Seafood Factory
According to the Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha, 46 are being treated at Vels Hospital and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital.
(Photo: PTI)

Seven women died during treatment on Sunday after being affected in a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam, police said.

A total of 67 affected workers were rushed to local medical centres immediately, Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.

According to her, 46 are being treated at Vels Hospital and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital. Nine of the most critically ill patients have since been mobilised via ambulances to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Soft Drink, Rat Poison And Powdered Bangle: How Husband Murdered Wife To Spend Life With Widow Lover

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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