SBI Foundation Launches Youth For India Fellowship 2026 — Know All About Duration, Eligibility

The SBI Foundation has launched registrations for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026. This initiative is operated as the corporate social responsibility wing of the State Bank of India Group. The fellowship is available to Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India, and residents of Nepal and Bhutan, as well as qualified SBI employees.

This programme extends over a span of 13 months. The fellowship motivates participants to collaborate closely with rural communities throughout India and aid in sustainable development efforts.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, an applicant must be an Indian national or a citizen of Nepal, Bhutan, or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and must also be domiciled in India. They should have completed a bachelor's degree on or before Oct. 4, 2026, ensuring they hold a recognised graduate qualification at the time of joining.

The permissible age range is 21 to 32 years on the commencement date of the programme, meaning the candidate's date of birth must fall between Aug. 4, 1994 and Oct. 5, 2005, both days inclusive. SBI employees seeking to apply for the fellowship must be confirmed officers in Scale I or II at the bank.

According to India Today, “The foundation reported that approximately 70 percent of its former fellows have transitioned into positions within the social sector, engaging in areas such as rural development, public policy, governance, and academic pursuits. Numerous alumni have also initiated social enterprises upon completing the fellowship.”

“Swapan Dhar, Managing Director and CEO of SBI Foundation, remarked that the fellowship aligns with the national development aspirations for 2047 by equipping individuals to confront rural issues through collaboration and active community participation. He further noted that fellows make contributions across essential sectors including education, women's empowerment, and rural livelihoods, all while honing their leadership abilities.”

“The foundation emphasised that many alumni are now in substantial roles within the social sector and that the program has established collaborations with organizations like NITI Aayog, UN Women, the International Labour Organization, and J-PAL.”

