Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Saturday, March 7?

Banks across India are scheduled to remain open on March 7 as it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules, the second and fourth Saturdays are marked as holidays for both scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Banks remain operational on the first, third and, if applicable, the fifth Saturday of each month.

While bank branches remain shut on designated holidays, customers continue to have access to essential banking services. Digital channels ensure uninterrupted access, with facilities available through internet banking portals, mobile applications and ATMs for cash withdrawals.

These platforms allow account holders to carry out a variety of financial tasks, including transferring money via UPI, NEFT or RTGS, creating fixed deposits, checking account balances and making routine payments. As a result, everyday banking activities continue smoothly even when physical branches are not open.

Bank holiday schedules are not uniform across the country, as they vary according to regional festivals and local traditions observed in different states. To provide clarity, the RBI issues an official holiday calendar that outlines the dates applicable to each state. Customers are advised to check this list or check with their nearest branch before planning a visit.

Remaining Bank Holidays In March 2026

March 13: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed to observe Chapchar Kut, a major harvest festival.

March 17: Jammu and Kashmir will see bank closures on the occasion of Shab-i-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam.

March 19: Banks will be closed across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Andhra Pradesh for Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Cheiraoba and the first day of Navratri.

March 20: Banking operations will be suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh due to Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21: Banks will remain shut in all of India except Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for Ramzan-Id (Eid-ul-Fitr), also observed as Sarhul in parts of eastern India.

March 26: Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh will observe bank holidays on account of Shree Ram Navami.

March 27: Banks will stay closed in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

March 31: Banking services will be unavailable in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti).

