RBSE Declares Class 12 Results; Girls Outperformed Boys In Arts, Science

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams, with state Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing the results and congratulating the toppers over the phone.

According to official data, five students jointly topped the Science stream with 99.80% marks, while three students secured the top position in Arts with 99.60%. In Commerce, a girl student topped the stream with 99.20% marks.

Girls outperformed boys in Arts and Science streams, while boys recorded a higher pass percentage in Commerce, officials said.

The overall pass percentage stood at 97.54 per cent in Arts, 93.64 per cent in Commerce and 97.52% in Science for the 2026 academic session. The Class 12 examinations concluded on March 11, with a total of over 9.10 lakh students registered for the exams, the board said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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