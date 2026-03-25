Ranveer Singh To File Unconditional Apology In Kantara Row, Offers To Visit Chamundi Temple

Actor Ranveer Singh will take fresh legal steps in the ongoing Kantara case, as the matter continues to be heard in the Karnataka High Court. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, has agreed to submit an affidavit offering an unconditional apology.

The issue dates back to November 2025, when Ranveer appeared at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. During the event, he mimicked the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) ritual from Kantara while praising actor-director Rishab Shetty. However, the act did not go down well with sections of the Kannadiga community, who felt it disrespected a sacred tradition. The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread backlash.

Following the controversy, an FIR was registered against Ranveer in Bengaluru for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The actor then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief, after which the court directed authorities not to take any coercive action against him.

During the hearing, Justice M. Nagaprasanna reportedly underlined the responsibility of public figures, observing that freedom of expression should be exercised with sensitivity. He remarked that celebrities must be mindful of cultural and religious sentiments while speaking or performing in public spaces.

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In the latest hearing, Ranveer's counsel informed the court that the actor is ready to file an affidavit with an unconditional apology. Additionally, his legal team expressed willingness for him to visit the Chamundi temple in Mysuru and apologise in person as a mark of respect.

Earlier, Ranveer had issued a public apology on Instagram, clarifying his intentions. He wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

He further added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

However, the complainant's lawyer, Prashanth Methal, argued that the apology lacked sincerity, stating that it was limited to social media and not expressed directly. He claimed it did not reflect genuine remorse.

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Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty had earlier addressed the sensitivity of the issue, saying, “That makes me uncomfortable… the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred… I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it.” The High Court has now scheduled the next hearing for April 10, where the matter will be reviewed further.

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