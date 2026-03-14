Ramadan 2026: Check March 15 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

The holy month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, began in India on Feb. 19, 2026, marking the time for fasting, prayer and reflection for millions of Muslims in the country and around the world.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and represents discipline and gratitude. It starts after the sighting of the crescent moon that is usually first seen in the Gulf countries. Post that, the holy period begins a day later in India as well as nearby regions.

During this month, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and stay focused on spiritual growth, charity and helping the community.

In the month of Ramadan, observers start their day with Sehri, the pre-fast meal and follow it with Iftar that breaks fast after sunset. The Iftar meal starts with dates and water.

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The Sehri and Iftar timings depend on sunrise and sunset. Here's taking a look at the timings across multiple cities in India for March 15.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings For March 15

Delhi - Sehri 05:12 a.m., Iftar 6:31 p.m.

Lucknow - 04:58 a.m., Iftar 6:16 p.m.

Kolkata- Sehri 4.30 a.m., Iftar 5:47 p.m.

Mumbai- Sehri 5:26 a.m., Iftar 6:51 p.m.

Hyderabad- Sehri 5:11 a.m., Iftar 6:27 p.m.

Chennai - Sehri 5:05 a.m., Iftar 6:20 p.m.

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:16 a.m., Iftar 6:31 p.m.

Jaipur - Sehri 5:19 a.m., Iftar 6:36 p.m.

Ahmedabad - Sehri 5:34 a.m., Iftar 6:49 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The month of Ramadan usually lasts for 29 to 30 days and comes to an end with the grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, an important Islamic festival. This is said to be the time when the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast, prepare special meals, seek Allah's blessings. They also reflect on the Prophet's teachings and look forward to spending time with their family and friends.

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