RailOne App, AI-Based Checks & More: Railways To Swap 40-Year-Old Booking System This August

The Indian Railways is finally going ahead with the replacement of its nearly four-decade-old Passenger Reservation System (PRS) with a new high-speed reservation platform this year in August.

The improved system, as per an official, will revolutionise the nation's railway ticketing infrastructure. According to officials, the new technology will greatly increase system dependability, booking speed, and defence against online attacks.

Pertinently, in July last year, the Railway Ministry launched the RailOne mobile app, with over 3.5 crore downloads having been made nationwide in less than a year.

The RailOne app offers several integrated and modern features, covering almost all railway services such as booking, cancellation, and refunds for reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets. "The app now also provides AI-based predictions of confirmation probability. This feature was introduced earlier this year and has been widely appreciated by users. The accuracy of waitlist confirmation prediction has increased from 53% earlier to 94% now," an official release noted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and directed them to ensure hassle-free operations during the transition process. The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Railways, V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present in the meeting.

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Ministry of Railways, in a handout on PIB, informed, "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and issued directions to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience during the transition of trains from the 40-year-old reservation system to the upgraded system."

"Started in 1986, this system has undergone several minor changes over the past 40 years. However, now it has been completely overhauled, and its capacity has been significantly expanded using state-of-the-art technology," read the official comminique from The Ministry of Railways.

The RailOne app also provides real-time updates on ticket waiting status, train schedules, live train running status, platform information, coach position, and services like Rail Madad for passenger assistance.

During travel, passengers can also order food through the app, which ensures delivery directly to their seats. Equipped with convenient and service-oriented features, the RailOne app is growing rapidly in popularity.

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