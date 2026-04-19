PM Modi-Prez Lee Talks to Boost India, South Korea Strategic Ties: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on South Korean President Lee Jae Myung as he kicked off his visit to India, and asserted that the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will boost the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also shared some photos of his meeting with President Lee.

"Honoured to call on President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India-Korea relations across multiple domains.

"Confident that his talks tomorrow with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote.

The South Korean president began his three-day state visit to India on Sunday to bolster bilateral ties in trade, defence and critical technologies, etc.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Lee will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on Monday on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies and people-to-people connect.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader, the MEA said.

Lee will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.

"The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.

The India-South Korea strategic ties have been on an upswing for the past several years.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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