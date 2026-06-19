Parked IndiGo Plane Suffers Lightning Strike With Over 140 People Onboard

A parked IndiGo aircraft, with more than 140 people onboard, suffered a lightning strike at the Kolkata airport on Friday morning and all are safe, according to sources.

The aircraft, which was to operate the flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala, has been grounded due to the incident, the sources said.

The sources told PTI that two ground staff of the airline who were reportedly affected by the lightning were given medical treatment and are now in stable condition.

IndiGo declined to comment.

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There were over 140 people, including operating crew, in the A320 neo aircraft. The plane has been grounded and the passengers were flown to Agartala in another aircraft, the sources said.

The sources also said the boarding had been complete when the lightning strike happened following which the aircraft's power system went off.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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