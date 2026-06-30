Outgoing Army Chief Says Future Wars Will Be Joint, Integrated And Theatre-Oriented

Outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented in future, and therefore, the armed forces' direction is clear – "to see together, take decisions together and take actions together".

Gen Dwivedi, who retired on Tuesday, is an accomplished military leader with over 40 years of service. He was accorded a guard of honour as part of a ceremonial farewell held on the lawns of the South Block.

In his remarks to the media on the sidelines of the event, he said, "Today, as I complete my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I feel a sense of deep gratitude, pride and satisfaction."

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Gen Dwivedi had taken over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024.

"The journey from Sainik School till now has been incredible. To serve the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest fortune in my life," he said.

The Indian Army draws its strength "not from one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families and the unshakeable faith of the country's citizens”, the outgoing Army chief said.

"I offer my gratitude to the fallen heroes of our Army," he said.

Before the farewell ceremony, the Army chief visited the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath to honour the country's bravehearts.

In a statement, the defence ministry said, 'Op Sindoor' was a "defining moment of his tenure, reflecting the Army's preparedness, precision and calibrated response in the emerging security environment".

He accorded high priority to operational readiness across all theatres.

"Under his leadership, the Indian Army maintained a robust and vigilant posture along the northern borders under 'Op Snow Leopard' and discharged its responsibilities on the western front with resolve, restraint and professionalism," it said.

The general officer provided strong direction to the Army's ongoing Decade of Transformation.

Under his guidance, the Army pursued reforms in force restructuring, modernisation, technology absorption, jointness, systems reform and human resource management.

"He consistently encouraged greater integration, common operational thinking and improved coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force, in keeping with the requirements of future joint, integrated and theatre-oriented operations," it said.

Earlier in the day, Gen Dwivedi told reporters that in the past two years, the Indian Army has maintained its operational readiness in a progressive manner on all fronts.

On the northern border, under Operation Snow Leopard, "our deployment is robust and vigilant", he said.

"On the western border too, the Army has done its duty with complete seriousness and restraint. Operation Sindoor is a burning example," he asserted.

The Army chief underlined that by working for national security with responsibility, the armed forces have "defined a new normal".

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During Operation Sindoor in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, all three services of the armed forces worked with jointness and integration.

"The coordination among the three services got strengthened. The Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force worked together with shared thinking and integration," he said.

An alumnus of Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.

The general officer has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres, in varied operational environments.

"Our unwavering soldiers remain steadfast in mountains, deserts, glaciers, jungles and inhospitable border areas in defence of the nation," he said.

The outgoing Army chief asserted that for any commander, "his strengths are his soldiers, whose commitment, bravery and discipline are the identity of the Indian Army".

The brave soldiers of the Army have played key roles in counter-terrorism operations, he said.

Later, he passed on the ceremonial baton to Gen Dhiraj Seth, as he took charge as the next Army chief.

"Today, I am handing over the responsibility to Gen Dhiraj Seth. He is an experienced soldier, and an able leader. I am fully confident that under his leadership, the Indian Army with its glorious traditions, professionalism and resolve will reach greater heights," Gen Dwivedi said.

He also said the modernisation process in the Army is continuous, and in the past two years, work has been done swiftly on force restructuring, technology absorption, jointness, system reforms and human resource management.

The Army said in a separate post on X, "His (Gen Dwivedi's) distinguished career of over four decades reflects a legacy of selfless service, inspirational leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation, leaving an enduring imprint on the Indian Army and its continued journey towards transformation."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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