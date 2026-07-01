US Removes Four Indian Companies From Russia-Linked Sanctions List

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed four Indian companies from its Russia-related sanctions list, according to a notice published by the department on Tuesday.

The delisted entities are RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, both based in Hyderabad, Telangana; Galaxy Bearings Ltd, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited, based in New Delhi.

All four had earlier been designated under Executive Order 14024, which targets entities linked to Russia's military-industrial sector, and have now been struck off OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

The removals were announced alongside a fresh round of counter-narcotics designations targeting a Mexican drug trafficking network, as well as the publication of OFAC's quarterly report on licensing activities under the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSRA), covering the period from January to March 2026.

On the counter-narcotics front, OFAC added two individuals, Oscar Guillermo Juraidini Silva and J. Refugio Ruiz Villagomez, both Mexican nationals, to the SDN list for their alleged links to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

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Nine entities tied to the pair, including logistics, real estate and financial services firms based in Mexico and one company registered in London, were also designated for their alleged role in facilitating illicit drug operations.

OFAC's quarterly TSRA report details licensing activity undertaken by the agency for the export of agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices to Iran under the specific licensing regime set out in Section 906 of the Act.

The agency did not provide a specific explanation in the notice for why the four Indian firms were delisted.

Entities placed on OFAC's SDN list typically face a freeze on any US assets and are barred from transactions with American individuals and companies, with removal generally following a review process or evidence that the grounds for designation no longer apply.

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