Centre Reveals Names Of Six Soldiers Killed During Operation Sindoor For The First Time

For the first time, the government has officially disclosed the names of six Indian military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor. Launched in May 2025, Operation Sindoor was a cross border military action against Pakistan to target its terror infrastructure. It was launched in the aftermath of April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

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More than a year later, the government has revealed the identities of the six fallen personnel in the mission. Their names have been included in the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and engraved on Wall 3D of the National War Memorial in the 2025 section in New Delhi, Hindustan Times reported.

This marked the first formal public acknowledgement of casualties suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

As per the report, the fallen personnel are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, of 39 Wing. The memorial honours their sacrifice in service of the nation.

During the April 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, three Pakistan-sponsored armed terrorists opened fire on tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident resulted in the death of 26 civilians, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7.

Subsequently, Pakistan had launched drones and missiles across northern and western India on the night of May 7-8-9. In a calibrated counterstrike, Indian forces neutralised key air defence radar systems, including one in Lahore. Both agreed to halt military action on May 10 following talks between the two countries' Directors General of Military Operations.

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Until now, the government had not officially disclosed the identities of personnel killed during Operation Sindoor despite widespread speculation. The newly revealed names indicate that the casualties during Operation Sindoor were from the Army and the Indian Air Force.

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