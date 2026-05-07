'It Was Just The Beginning': Operation Sindoor's Team Sends Strong Message To Pakistan

Delivering a sharp and uncompromising message to terror groups and Pakistan, senior Indian military commanders on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor declared that India's fight against terrorism is far from over and warned that any future provocation would invite an even more decisive response.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said Operation Sindoor was "not an end" but "just the beginning" of India's continued campaign against terror networks operating across the border.

"My aim is not merely to create an uproar. My effort is to change the situation," ANI quoted the lieutenant general as saying. "Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India's fight against terror will go on.'

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The senior army officer said the anniversary was not only about remembering the military operation but also the principle behind it. “India will defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility,” he stated.

During the same press conference, Vice Admiral AN Pramod highlighted the strategic significance of India's military response and the evolving nature of modern warfare. “By striking terror hubs in the heart of Pakistan using long-range precision weapons, India effectively called Pakistan's nuclear blackmail,” he said.