Heatwave Warning: Temperatures Set To Rise In Several States, Rains Likely In Some — Check IMD's Forecast

Residents in Northwest India should expect a warmer Thursday as temperatures are projected to climb, while Eastern and Northeastern regions continue to grapple with thunderstorm activity, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After a spell of widespread rain, the plains are likely to see a transition toward the summer heat.

According to the latest weather forecast, maximum temperatures across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan are set to climb. Meteorologists predict a rise of 2-3°C in these regions as the impact of recent western disturbances declines. As temperatures rise in the northwest, eastern states will continue to see unstable weather, with chances of lightning and heavy rain throughout the day.

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Weather forecast for April 30

The atmospheric shift marks a brief return of warmer conditions for most of the northwest, following a period of widespread weather disturbances, but local conditions in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are expected to defy the broader heat surge.

Temperatures in several districts of Uttar Pradesh could drop by 3-5°C due to persistent cloud cover and moisture. Residents can expect thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds today, providing significant relief from the intense heat seen earlier this week.

The Eastern and Northeastern regions will continue to see the most intense activity. West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by frequent lightning.

Similarly, Central India, including parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, may witness scattered thunderstorms, though the intensity will remain lower than in the eastern states.

Down south, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are slated for isolated showers, with some pockets receiving moderate rain. However, the relief may be limited as hot and humid conditions are expected to persist along the coastal belts, particularly in Odisha and parts of South India.

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