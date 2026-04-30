Revenge Till Last Drop Of Blood: Iran Issues Stark Threat — Immediate Action If US Moves Forward

Iran warned the United States of retaliation "to the last drop of blood" as tensions escalated over the ongoing blockade and military standoff. The threat signals a shift from restraint to possible action as the conflict enters a new phase.

Iran's military issued the warning on Wednesday, with a naval commander saying Tehran could take "swift action" if US forces advance further, a report said, citing state broadcaster IRIB. The Strait of Hormuz has also been closed from the Arabian Sea side, tightening pressure in the region.

The developments underline a widening confrontation between Tehran and Washington, with both sides holding firm on key demands. Iran has indicated that its earlier restraint was deliberate, but warned that the situation could change if its conditions are not met.

Escalation Risk

Commander Shahram Irani questioned US assumptions about the war's timeline.

"The enemy thought that in the shortest possible time - such as three days to one week - it could reach a conclusion in a war against Iran, and this assumption of theirs has become a joke in military universities," he said.

"We are united to the last drop of our blood to take revenge for our martyrs."

ALSO READ: Trump Draws Red Line: No Deal Unless Iran Abandons Nuclear Weapons, Vows To Maintain Blockade

An unnamed Iranian military official said the US could face "unprecedented action" if its blockade of Iranian ports continues, according to Iran's Press TV cited in the report.

The official said restraint so far was "intended to give diplomacy a chance, allowing the United States to learn of and accept Iran's conditions for ending the war permanently."

"If American obstinacy and delusions continue and Iran's conditions are rejected," he added, "the enemy should soon expect a different kind of response."

Blockade Pressure

The warning came as President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to ease the dual blockades around the Strait of Hormuz. He said the blockade was "somewhat more effective than the bombing" and that Iran is "choking like a stuffed pig," according to Axios.

The standoff marks a further escalation in a conflict now 61 days old. The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on February 28, 2026, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening phase.

A ceasefire followed on April 8, but tensions rose again after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13. Iran had proposed reopening the strait in exchange for lifting the blockade, but the offer was rejected.

Red Lines Hold

The core dispute remains unresolved. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium domestically, while the US has demanded a full dismantling of its nuclear programme.

Tehran has also ruled out limiting its missile and drone capabilities or ending support for regional groups Hezbollah and Hamas. With warnings of imminent retaliation, pressure is building on the ceasefire, raising the risk of further escalation.

ALSO READ: Trump Draws Red Line: No Deal Unless Iran Abandons Nuclear Weapons, Vows To Maintain Blockade

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