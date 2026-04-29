Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Glorious Day, Beautiful Weather': Rains Bring Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR — Check IMD's Forecast

The weather office has signaled that several sectors, including northwest, west, north, south, and southeast Delhi areas are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, marking a volatile shift in the local climate.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
'Glorious Day, Beautiful Weather': Rains Bring Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR — Check IMD's Forecast
Shifting western disturbance helped ease the intense conditions and provided much-needed comfort to residents.
Photo: PTI videograb

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a spell of rain and a refreshing breeze on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the scorching heat and steadily rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and dust storms to continue until late evening.

Although the city had been experiencing a high of around 40°C, a shifting western disturbance, accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 km/h, helped ease the intense conditions and provided much-needed comfort to residents.

IMD Forecast

In addition to the orange alert, a 'yellow' alert has been issued for several other sectors, including northwest, west, north, south, and southeast Delhi.

The weather office has signaled that these areas are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, marking a volatile shift in the local climate.

IMD has forecast a cooling trend that will see maximum temperatures dip by 3–4°C over the next three days. This projected fall comes as a series of western disturbances and pre-monsoon activities begin to neutralize the intense heatwave that has gripped the region for weeks.

Thunderstorms and Dust Storms on the Radar

According to the IMD, the approach of a western disturbance from the Himalayan region, which has already triggered light snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, is now influencing the plains.

Despite the evening forecast, the daytime heat remains a significant concern. The minimum temperature today settled at 26°C, and the lack of widespread rainfall so far this season has allowed the "urban heat island effect" to keep the concrete jungle of the NCR particularly warm. While the dust storm may provide a temporary dip in mercury, heatwave-like conditions continue to persist across neighboring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather officials have noted that daytime temperatures are expected to remain below normal to normal from today, April 29, through May 4, 2026. This window of relief is a welcome departure from the blistering 40-47°C range recently recorded across the plains.

Reactions

Netizens took to social media for sharing the relief from hot weather.

One posted, "Delhi Weather It is cloudy + winds" 

Other wrote, "Storms and rains across #Delhi NCR brought much needed respite from heat. Temperature is currently in the range of 20–23°C in #Gurgaon, 22 to 25°C in rest of NCR. It is expected to increase as weather clears after 8am, despite that maximum temperature is expected in the range of 36/37°C which was 39.2°C yesterday and 42.3°C a day before at Safdarjung observatory. #DelhiRains" 

Another shared the feeling of romance, "Such a romantic weather in Delhi. Long drive wala." 

"A glorious day with beautiful weather," said another user.   

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source