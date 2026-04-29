'Glorious Day, Beautiful Weather': Rains Bring Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR — Check IMD's Forecast

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a spell of rain and a refreshing breeze on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from the scorching heat and steadily rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and dust storms to continue until late evening.

Although the city had been experiencing a high of around 40°C, a shifting western disturbance, accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 km/h, helped ease the intense conditions and provided much-needed comfort to residents.

IMD Forecast

In addition to the orange alert, a 'yellow' alert has been issued for several other sectors, including northwest, west, north, south, and southeast Delhi.

The weather office has signaled that these areas are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, marking a volatile shift in the local climate.

IMD has forecast a cooling trend that will see maximum temperatures dip by 3–4°C over the next three days. This projected fall comes as a series of western disturbances and pre-monsoon activities begin to neutralize the intense heatwave that has gripped the region for weeks.

Thunderstorms and Dust Storms on the Radar

According to the IMD, the approach of a western disturbance from the Himalayan region, which has already triggered light snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, is now influencing the plains.

Despite the evening forecast, the daytime heat remains a significant concern. The minimum temperature today settled at 26°C, and the lack of widespread rainfall so far this season has allowed the "urban heat island effect" to keep the concrete jungle of the NCR particularly warm. While the dust storm may provide a temporary dip in mercury, heatwave-like conditions continue to persist across neighboring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather officials have noted that daytime temperatures are expected to remain below normal to normal from today, April 29, through May 4, 2026. This window of relief is a welcome departure from the blistering 40-47°C range recently recorded across the plains.

Reactions

Netizens took to social media for sharing the relief from hot weather.

One posted, "Delhi Weather It is cloudy + winds"

Delhi

Weather

It is cloudy + winds pic.twitter.com/N2JcN3RX8Y — Subham (@pranish777) April 29, 2026

Other wrote, "Storms and rains across #Delhi NCR brought much needed respite from heat. Temperature is currently in the range of 20–23°C in #Gurgaon, 22 to 25°C in rest of NCR. It is expected to increase as weather clears after 8am, despite that maximum temperature is expected in the range of 36/37°C which was 39.2°C yesterday and 42.3°C a day before at Safdarjung observatory. #DelhiRains"

Storms and rains across #Delhi NCR brought much needed respite from Heat. Temperature is currently in the range of 20-23°c in #Gurgaon, 22 to 25°c in rest of NCR.

It is expected to increase as weather clears after 8am, despite that maximum temperature is expected in the range of… pic.twitter.com/FOeee5y5U9 — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) April 29, 2026

Another shared the feeling of romance, "Such a romantic weather in Delhi. Long drive wala."

Such a romantic weather in Delhi. Long drive wala. — THE BALD MAN - SANJEEV ???? (@not_done_) April 29, 2026

"A glorious day with beautiful weather," said another user.

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