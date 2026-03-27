Noida International Airport To Be Inaugurated On March 28: Flight Schedule, Routes, Other Details

Commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport are expected to begin within weeks of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, with airlines and authorities preparing for a phased rollout of services at the greenfield facility in Jewar.

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Flights Likely Within Weeks

According to the Airport Authority, passenger and cargo flights are likely to start within about 45 days of the airport receiving its final aerodrome licence, making the initial launch largely domestic. Carriers such as IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have already confirmed plans to operate from the airport, signalling a steady ramp-up in connectivity in the early months.

Designed as a long-term aviation hub, Noida International Airport will handle around 12 million passengers annually in its first phase, with the ability to scale up to 70 million passengers in the future.

In terms of operations, the airport is expected to begin with a limited domestic schedule during daytime hours before gradually expanding to round-the-clock services and, eventually, international routes. This phased approach is aimed at ensuring operational stability as passenger volumes increase.

Passenger Facilities

The airport is also equipped with a multi-modal cargo hub, an integrated logistics network, and a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, underlining its dual focus on passenger and cargo growth.

Inside the terminal, passengers can expect a modern, technology-driven experience. The airport features digital check-in systems, automated baggage handling, flight information display systems, spacious boarding gates, lounges and a range of food and retail outlets.

Authorities have also planned for an all-electric taxi fleet and charging infrastructure, aligning with the airport's broader sustainability goals.

How Far Is It From Delhi?

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is being positioned as a gateway for eastern parts of the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.

It is approximately 60 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport and about 40 km from Greater Noida's Pari Chowk, with improved road connectivity expected to reduce travel time from key parts of Delhi.

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Rather than competing directly with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Noida International Airport is expected to complement existing capacity, easing congestion while opening up new travel and logistics corridors in one of India's fastest-growing regions, officials said.

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