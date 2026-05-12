NEET UG Row: Protect 22 Lakh Indian Students From Unjust Exams, 'Mafia' Behind Them, Says Kamal Haasan

Demanding accountability over the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak, actor-politician Kamal Haasan raised concerns over the emotional trauma and ordeal faced by lakhs of students affected by the controversy.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the medical entrance exam conducted on May 3, 2026, after allegations of a paper leak surfaced, with the Centre ordering a CBI probe into the matter.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2026 Row: 'Mastermind' Behind Paper Leak Arrested; What We Know

Kamal Haasan took to X to express his concern for the students who had prepared for months for one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations.

In his post, he wrote, “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?”

The actor questioned the repeated controversies surrounding NEET and said, “To date, I don't recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That's why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list.”

He concluded his post by stating, “Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it.”

நீட் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுக்காக இரவு பகலாகப் படித்த 22 லட்சம் மாணவர்களின் உழைப்பும் கனவும் குற்றக்கும்பல்களால் சிதைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மன உளைச்சலுக்குப் பொறுப்பேற்கப் போவது யார்?



இதுவரை ஒரு நீட் தேர்வு கூட முறைகேடு புகார்கள் இல்லாமல் நடந்ததாக எனக்கு நினைவில்லை. இதனால்தான் கல்வியை… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2026

NEET (UG) is the national-level entrance examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.

The 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, has now been cancelled after investigative inputs reportedly raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

The NTA has said that a fresh date for the re-examination will be announced separately.

In its statement, the agency said, “On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.”

The cancellation has triggered sharp reactions from students, medical associations and political voices.

ALSO READ | CBI Registers FIR In Alleged NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Federation of All India Medical Association national chairperson Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary said, “Such repeated failures expose serious gaps in the system responsible for conducting one of the country's most important examinations.”

The controversy has once again brought the NEET system under public scrutiny, especially because the exam directly affects the future of lakhs of medical aspirants.

For many students, the cancellation means renewed uncertainty, mental pressure and another cycle of preparation.

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