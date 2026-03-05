NCERT Recruitment 2026: Last Chance Tomorrow To Apply For 117 Faculty And Library Posts — Details Here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to conclude the registration process for NCERT recruitment 2026 tomorrow, March 6, 2026, by 5:00 PM. Aspiring applicants who haven't yet submitted their applications still can complete the online registration via the official site ncert.nic.in.

The council previously released Advertisement No. 177/2026 to recruit a total of 117 academic positions across its campuses. This hiring initiative encompasses teaching roles as well as library-related positions. As per the official announcement, submissions must be made exclusively through the online platform.

Follow these steps to apply for NCERT recruitment

Step 1: Navigate to the official site ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Access the Notifications section on the main page.

Step 3: Select Job Openings and choose Academic.

Step 4: Register and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents, photo, and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if required.

Step 7: Submit the form and save a copy for future use.

Available vacancies

There are 114 openings available for academic roles, including Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Additionally, there are 3 vacancies for library roles, which include Deputy Librarian and Assistant Librarian. Chosen individuals may be assigned to NCERT campuses situated in New Delhi, Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.

The criteria for eligibility, age restrictions, and terms of service will adhere to the most recent guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC), along with the regulations established by the Government of India and NCERT.

Educational qualifications for all posts

Professor Eligibility

Requires a Ph.D. in the relevant discipline with 10 high-quality peer-reviewed/UGC-listed publications and a research score of 120 (per UGC Appendix II, Table 2), plus 10 years of teaching/research experience at Assistant/Associate/Professor level with Ph.D. guidance evidence. Alternatively, outstanding professionals with a Ph.D. and 10 years of significant industry/academic contributions qualify.

Associate Professor Eligibility

Needs a Ph.D., Master's with 55% marks, 8 years teaching/research experience equivalent to Assistant Professor, 7 peer-reviewed/UGC-listed publications, and a research score of 75 (per UGC Appendix II, Table 2).

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Requires Master's with 55% marks plus NET/SLET/SET clearance, or Ph.D. per UGC 2009/2016 regulations (with exemptions for pre-July 11, 2009 registrations meeting conditions like external evaluation, viva voce, 2 publications including 1 refereed, and 2 conference presentations). Ph.D. from top-500 global universities (QS/THE/ARWU) also qualifies without NET.

Deputy Librarian Eligibility

Master's in Library/Information/Documentation Science with 55% marks, 8 years as Assistant University/College Librarian, innovative ICT-integrated library services evidence, and Ph.D. in the field.

Assistant Librarian Eligibility

Master's in Library/Information/Documentation Science with 55% marks, good academic record with library computerization knowledge, plus NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. per UGC exemptions (same conditions as Assistant Professor).

Fees and selection procedure

Individuals from the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 1000. Those applying from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), as well as female candidates are exempted from this application fee. The payment should be made online at the time of form submission.

The candidate selection procedure will involve narrowing down applicants according to their qualifications and educational background, succeeded by an interview. The ultimate ranking will be compiled based on interview results, adhering to the standards set by the UGC and NCERT.

