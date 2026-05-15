PM Narendra Modi To Begin Five-Nation Tour, Including UAE Amid Iran War —What's On Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off a five-country diplomatic tour on Friday, his first visit to the Gulf region after tensions escalated into war across West Asia. The journey will open with a layover in the UAE before Modi heads to four European nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi's itinerary includes a visit to the UAE on May 15, after which he will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

“The visit to the four European countries comes in the backdrop of the India-EU FTA that we finalised earlier this year. And the India–EFTA TEPA (Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement), which was entered into in 2025. During the visit, the third India-Nordic Summit will also take place,” the MEA said.

Talks during the trip are expected to revolve around boosting cooperation in defence, technology and energy-related sectors.

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UAE

The tour will begin with a brief halt in the UAE on May 15. Modi will hold a key meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan before leaving later that day.

Both leaders will “discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation and regional issues” amid the “pressing requirement to secure India's energy imports.”

The MEA noted that the trip takes place in the context of “recent developments around OPEC pipelines”. Given India's significant dependence on the UAE for energy imports, discussions are likely to focus on ensuring stable supplies of crude oil and natural gas. The Gulf nation recently withdrew from OPEC as geopolitical strains escalated in West Asia.

The meeting assumes added significance amid heightened hostilities in West Asia, following an attack on a petroleum complex in Fujairah in which three Indians were hurt.

Netherlands

After concluding his UAE stop, Modi will travel to the Netherlands at the invitation of his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten. The visit will continue until May 17 and feature bilateral meetings along with other engagements.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He will also meet their Majesties, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and meet top business leaders of the Netherlands,” said the MEA statement.

Sweden

PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Gothenburg on May 17, marking his second trip to Sweden. His earlier visit in 2018 was for the first India-Nordic Summit.

PM Modi “will hold consultations with the Prime Minister of Sweden covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, green transition, AI and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains, defence cooperation, space collaboration, climate action and people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister is set to attend the European Roundtable for Industry as the chief guest, participating in the high-level forum that brings together leading business figures from the European Union, EFTA nations and the UK. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also address the gathering alongside Modi.

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Norway

PM Modi will travel to Norway on May 18 at the invitation of his Norwegian counterpart for an official bilateral visit and to attend the third India-Nordic Summit scheduled for May 19. The trip will mark Modi's first-ever visit to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in more than four decades. During the visit, Modi is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“It would provide an opportunity to shape and develop an ambitious agenda of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, clean and green tech, blue economy, and cutting-edge advancements.”

PM Modi will have an audience with Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja as part of his official engagements. He and Prime Minister Støre are also scheduled to jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, focusing on boosting cooperation in trade, investment and technology through the India-EFTA TEPA framework.

“There are ongoing discussions on climate action, including cooperation in carbon capture and storage, offshore wind, battery technology, energy efficiency, etc. India and Norway have been jointly undertaking several research expeditions and capacity building initiatives in the Arctic region.”

“There is ongoing collaboration in the space sector as well. In 2026, ISRO installed its antennas at the KSAT's facility in Svalbard. The discussions between the Prime Ministers will shape the direction of a forward-looking India-Norway partnership,” as per the statement.

Oslo will host the third India-Nordic Summit on May 19, bringing together PM Modi and the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Italy

PM Modi will conclude the European leg of his tour with an official visit to Italy on May 19-20. The trip will mark Modi's first bilateral visit to Italy and his third visit to the country overall.

During his stay in Rome, PM Modi is scheduled to meet the President of Italy and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He will also interact with leading Indian and Italian business executives.

Apart from the bilateral engagements, Modi will visit the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), based in Rome.

The Italy visit comes amid rapidly expanding ties between the two countries. Modi and Meloni have met seven times since 2023, with their sustained engagement helping strengthen bilateral relations, the MEA said.

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