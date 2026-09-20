Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To See Huge Infra Expansion: Fadnavis

Investors sitting on the fence about Vidarbha and Marathwada got a blunt nudge from Maharashtra's chief minister on Sunday.

Addressing industrialists at an Avaada group event in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis pitched Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the state's next growth frontier, framing the government's broader push as building out an entirely new integrated industrial ecosystem across Maharashtra.

"The next big thing is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (in Marathwada) and Nagpur (in Vidarbha region). If you are not investing there, you are missing out on something. Whoever does not invest here in 10 years will regret," Fadnavis said.

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A BKC-Style Business District Taking Shape

Central to that pitch is New Nagpur, a township taking shape near the Samruddhi Expressway that Fadnavis wants positioned as Vidarbha's answer to Mumbai's BKC. Spanning close to 2,000 acres, the project draws direct inspiration from GIFT City's underground utility network, a design choice Fadnavis singled out as the standard New Nagpur is being built to match.

He framed this infrastructure push as sector-agnostic too, saying the state is readying the groundwork whether the eventual tenants turn out to be Global Capability Centres, advanced manufacturing units or broader smart-industry players.

Half The Groundwork Already Done

Progress on the ground, he said, is already underway: half the land needed for the project has been secured, with the rest expected to fall into place over the coming three months, clearing the way for actual construction to begin once acquisition wraps up.

"We will create an ecosystem where investors from Mumbai will inevitably want to come. It is a big opportunity which we are offering to them," Fadnavis said, framing the entire push as a deliberate pull away from Mumbai's saturated investment landscape toward Maharashtra's interior.

(With PTI inputs)

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