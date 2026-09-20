Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL 2026 Final

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will take on Jamaica Kingsmen in the CPL 2026 final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday, Sept. 20, with the match beginning at 4:30 a.m. IST on Monday, Sept. 21. Both teams are chasing a historic first CPL championship, setting up a keenly contested finale after taking markedly different routes through the competition.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Date And Time

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final match will be played on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. local time (Sept. 21, 4:30 a.m. IST).

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Venue

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

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Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Live Telecast

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final will be available on Star Sports television network in India.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final match live on FanCode and the official CPL T20 YouTube channel.

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen Head-To-Head

Played: 1

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Won: 1

Jamaica Kingsmen Won: 0

The two sides have met only once in the CPL 2026, with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons edging Jamaica Kingsmen by two wickets in a thrilling opening match. Jamaica Kingsmen posted 167/7 in their 20 overs, but the Falcons chased down the target off the final ball of the innings to seal a dramatic two-wicket victory.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Probable XI

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Rahkeem Cornwall, Evin Lewis, Amir Jangoo(w), Hasan Nawaz, Moeen Ali(c), Shadab Khan, Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Sufyan Moqim, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Springer

Jamaica Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Kirk McKenzie, Saim Ayub, Romaine Morris(w), Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Hunain Shah, Vitel Lawes

Playing XIs will be confirmed at the toss.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen: Road To The Final

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons produced a near-perfect display in Qualifier 1 to sweep aside Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine wickets and earn their place in the CPL final. The damage was done with the ball, as Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim ripped through the Warriors batting line-up with four wickets apiece.

Guyana never recovered from being reduced to 76 all out. Cornwall provided the finishing touch during the chase, unleashing a 16-ball 49 that ensured Antigua needed only 5.2 overs to reach their target.

With their final berth secured at the first opportunity, the Falcons have also gained valuable rest before Monday's title clash and carry an unbeaten run stretching back five matches.

For CPL newcomers Jamaica Kingsmen, the road to the final has been anything but straightforward. Rovman Powell's team survived the Eliminator against Barbados Tridents before producing one of the tournament's most dramatic chases in the following qualifier.

Guyana Amazon Warriors appeared to have set Jamaica a formidable task at 207, with Shimron Hetmyer's century providing the centrepiece of their innings.

Jamaica responded with composure and aggression, reaching the target with two balls left. Carty's 56 anchored the pursuit before Powell launched an extraordinary assault, smashing 40 from only 17 deliveries to swing the match decisively towards the Kingsmen. The attacking promise of Sadaqat at the top and Russell's proven ability to finish innings give Jamaica considerable firepower heading into the final.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Jamaica Kingsmen CPL 2026 Final: Squads

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons: Moeen Ali (c), Tajinder Singh, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shadab Khan, Milind Kumar, Kusal Perera, Jahmar Hamilton, Anderson Phillip, Anderson Mahase, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Karima Gore, Joshua James, Shamar Springer, Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Rahkeem Cornwall

Jamaica Kingsmen: Rovman Powell (c), Hunain Shah, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Maaz Sadaqat, Romaine Morris, Usman Khan, Vitel Lawes, Kelvin Pitman, Odean Smith, Shaqkere Parris, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Andre Russell, Saim Ayub, Keemo Paul

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