Will Rain Finally Arrive In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline

Mumbai may get some brief relief from the heat and humidity on Thursday, but forecasts suggest the city may still have to wait a few more days for more widespread monsoon rain. According to IMD, "Southwest Monsoon advanced over parts of South Konkan and adjoining areas of South Madhya Maharashtra on June 8. Further advancement into the remaining parts of Maharashtra has remained stalled during the past few days. The current numerical weather guidance suggests an increase in rainfall activity over Konkan belt around June 24-25, 2026."

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai and Thane are likely to remain hot and humid through the day, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening. Palghar is also expected to see hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets, the department said.

AccuWeather's forecast, however, points to a largely dry and uncomfortable day for Mumbai. It has predicted mostly sunny and "toasty" conditions for Thursday, June 18, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius. It has also advised caution for those spending long hours outdoors. The chance of precipitation has been pegged at just 4%, while the night is expected to remain mainly clear and very warm, with the minimum temperature around 29 degrees Celsius.

Skymet's forecast also indicates that rainfall activity may remain limited for now. According to Skymet, Mumbai is likely to see a mildly warm day, with morning temperatures ranging between 26 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 60% and 85%. Early hours are expected to remain clear, before partly cloudy conditions develop towards the evening. Night-time temperatures may fall to between 24 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, with humidity rising to 73-90%. Skymet does not expect rainfall overnight.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Arrival Again Delayed In Mumbai? IMD Says Heat, Humidity To Persist As Rain Wait Drags On

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