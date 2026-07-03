Mumbai Rains: Several Areas Receive Over 100 MM Rains In 24 Hours — Check IMD's Forecast

Continuous overnight downpours battered Mumbai, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a "heavy to very heavy" rainfall warning for the day and has forecast gusty winds of 50-60 kmph across the metropolis as monsoon activity remains intense over the region.

The IMD has also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places across parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between July 3 and July 7.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.27-Meter High Tide Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Despite the heavy rainfall, suburban train services on the Central, Western, and Harbour lines were reported to be operating normally in the morning, railway officials said.

However, commuters noted that several local trains were running behind schedule due to weather conditions.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services, another key lifeline of the city, also continued to operate normally with no major disruptions reported.

According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 2:18 pm on Friday, followed by another high tide of 3.68 metres at 2:09 am on Saturday. Low tides are expected at 8:22 pm on Friday (1.74 metres) and 7:44 am on Saturday (1.05 metres), raising concerns of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The heavy spells initially triggered localised waterlogging in chronic low-lying choke points, including Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon, and Parel. While civic officials confirmed that floodwaters receded later in the morning, regional vulnerability remains high, as per the reports.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Over 100 MM Of Rains In 24 Hours In Mumbai, IMD Says Brace For More Showers

BMC said Mumbai's seven lakes now hold nearly 9% water stock at 1,29,309 million litres (8.93%), up from 8.12% earlier, following heavy rainfall across the city and nearby regions.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old schoolgirl died after allegedly being electrocuted in rainwater. The victim's family alleged negligence by electricity officials, claiming exposed wires had been repeatedly reported but not addressed.

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