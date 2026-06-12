Mumbai News: Tree Falls On Malabar Hill Nature Trail, Walkway Shut Temporarily

A tree fell on the popular walkway at the Nature Trail at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai on Friday prompting authorities to temporarily close the area to visitors. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Soon after receiving information about the tree fall, teams from the BMC's Garden Department and Hydraulic Engineer's Department reached the spot and began removing the fallen tree from the trail.

The incident has prompted civic authorities to begin urgent safety inspections and repair work. Authorities said the trail has been shut as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety. The walkway will remain closed until immediate repair work is completed and safety inspections are carried out.

Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the temporary closure.

The Nature Trail at Malabar Hill is part of the BMC's initiative to help residents reconnect with Mumbai's natural spaces. The project aims to showcase the city's green cover, coastal biodiversity and hidden ecological pockets, offering citizens a break from the dense urban landscape of South Mumbai.

It is inspired by Singapore's Treetop Walk. The nature trail is 485-meter walking bridge in Mumbai which offers a serene escape from the city. The trail spans over 2.4 meters wide and is built with durable Merbau wood.

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