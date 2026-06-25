Mumbai Local Murder: Who Is Roshan Suvarna? Police Arrest Mira Road Resident Within 15 Hours

Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Roshan Suvarna within 15 hours of the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar aboard a moving local train, following an extensive manhunt involving CCTV analysis and technical surveillance.

Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road East, worked at an airport cargo-handling facility near Andheri and had no known criminal record. According to investigators, he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol after work on the night of the incident. Unable to find a cab due to heavy rain, he boarded the first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train from Andheri station, reported The Indian Express.

The incident was triggered by a dispute over the coach door. Police said Suvarna kept the door open while standing near it, allowing rainwater to enter the compartment. Mayank Lohar and other passengers repeatedly asked him to shut the door, leading to a heated argument. The confrontation escalated into a brief scuffle between Suvarna and Lohar.

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Investigators said, as quoted by The Indian Express, Suvarna later pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed Lohar multiple times in the chest and abdomen while the train was travelling between stations. Lohar later succumbed to his injuries.

After the attack, Suvarna fled as the train arrived at Borivali station, disappearing into the crowd. The Borivali Government Railway Police immediately formed multiple teams and examined footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras across stations between Churchgate and Nalasopara. A breakthrough came when officers identified the logo of Suvarna's employer on his T-shirt in CCTV footage, helping establish his identity.

Police later found that Suvarna had briefly returned home, changed clothes and informed family members about an altercation before leaving again. Tracking his mobile phone location and travel route, investigators intercepted him at Panvel railway station while he was allegedly attempting to board a bus to his native place in Mangaluru. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and arrested on murder charges.

Who is Mayank Lohar?

The fatal confrontation involving Mayank Lohar, a Virar resident employed at a Chakala, Andheri retail office for nine months, has sparked widespread public anxiety. Although his ancestral roots trace back to Nepal, his relatives emphasised that they are a sixth generation Mumbai family. This tragic incident has now renewed serious concerns regarding the current effectiveness of baggage screening procedures and overall passenger safety protocols across the local suburban railway network.

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