Mumbai Local Horror: Woman Loses Arm After Man Allegedly Pushes Her Onto Tracks For Resisting Molestation

The Mumbai Police on Thursday have arrested a man accused of molesting a young woman on a Mumbai local train and pushing her onto the tracks at Naigaon station, NDTV reported. The woman's left arm was caught under the train's wheels and had to be amputated near the elbow.

The woman told NDTV she had boarded the Virar-bound train at Borivali to travel to Naigaon. She said the man touched her inappropriately during the journey and continued after she got off at the station. According to her complaint, she threw a slipper at the man, sparking an argument. Passengers tried to intervene, but the man hurled abuse at her and threw his own slipper.

"I was going to Naigaon, so I took a train from Borivali. Uncle was touching me inappropriately, so I fought with him. When I got off the train, he was still touching me inappropriately. I asked him, 'Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' He was still touching me inappropriately, so I abused him. I hit him with a slipper to get him out, but he hit me with a slipper too and then pushed me down. I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the only one who managed the entire household. I lost one of my hands. I can't do anything with one hand. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice," the victim told NDTV.

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The complaint said the man then approached her on the platform and pushed her with both hands. She lost her balance and fell through the gap between two coaches. The train began moving as she tried to climb back onto the platform, trapping her arm under its wheels.

A uniformed police officer and passengers helped lift her onto the platform after the train departed. The man fled in the crowd and police later arrested him.

The woman, who remains in hospital, told NDTV she had received 16 stitches to her head. She said she had been solely responsible for running her household and had lost the use of one arm. “I want justice,” she said.

Initially, a case was registered under sections 74, 117(2), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the woman's family questioned about the police investigation when section 109, which relates to attempted murder, was not invoked., according to NDTV. The family then sought help from the political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

MNS representatives then met a senior inspector of the Government Railway Police. The police had assured them they would soon add the relevant legal provisions.

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