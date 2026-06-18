Monsoon Crisis Deepens: India's Rain Deficit Widens To 38%; These Regions Remain Most Affected

India's southwest monsoon is facing a worrying slowdown, with cumulative rainfall between June 1 and June 17, 2026, standing at 46.2 mm against a normal of 74.3 mm, leaving the country with an overall 38% rainfall deficit, according to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The deficit has intensified as the monsoon's advance has stalled across large parts of central, northern and western India. IMD has indicated that further advancement into parts of eastern and central India may occur only around June 23.

“Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh around 23rd June, 2026,” IMD said in a press release dated June 17.

The latest rainfall map reveals a stark contrast between a few surplus regions and vast areas experiencing deficient precipitation. While parts of the Himalayan region, the Northeast and some southern pockets have recorded near-normal or excess rainfall, large swathes of central, western and eastern India continue to face significant shortages.

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India had already entered the season with forecasts pointing towards a weaker-than-normal monsoon, with IMD projecting rainfall at around 90% of the long-period average.

Maharashtra has recorded a 76% rainfall deficit, although conditions are considerably worse in Vidarbha. The delayed monsoon has also triggered heatwave conditions in parts of the region.

Odisha has emerged as one of the most affected states, recording 51.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 91.4 mm, translating into a 44% deficit.

Gujarat has experienced a particularly weak start to the southwest monsoon, receiving only 6.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 39.6 mm, resulting in a 84% deficit.

Telangana has received only 40.1 mm against a normal of 64.8 mm, a 38% deficit, increasing pressure on reservoirs and rain-fed farming areas.

Bihar has recorded 39.6 mm rainfall, 37% below normal, while neighbouring Jharkhand remains 68% below average. Delayed rains could affect paddy transplantation schedules across both states.

Central India continues to experience weak monsoon activity. Madhya Pradesh has registered a 37% rainfall deficit, while Chhattisgarh is running 63% below normal.

Despite isolated heavy showers along the coast, Karnataka's overall rainfall remains 27% below normal, with several interior districts awaiting sustained monsoon activity.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a 47% rainfall deficit, receiving 117.4 mm against a normal of 222.3 mm during the period.

Assam has also experienced a weaker-than-normal start to the monsoon season, recording 138.3 mm of rainfall compared with a normal of 223.8 mm, leaving the state with a 38% deficit.

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The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar during the week. Very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Assam and Meghalaya until June 23, while Kerala and Mahe could witness intense rainfall activity in the coming days.

At the same time, heatwave conditions continue to grip several regions. The IMD said isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions until June 21, while Vidarbha, Telangana and parts of Uttar Pradesh may continue to see extremely hot weather over the next few days. Bihar and Odisha are also expected to face heatwave conditions through June 18.

In the northeast, widespread rainfall activity is forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through June 23. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also expected to receive intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

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