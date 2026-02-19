Not Galgotia University's 'Orion' But Param, 'India's Most Powerful Indigenous Robot Dog', Goes Viral Amid AI Summit Row

Amid the controversy surrounding Galgotias
The machine, named Param, was built by Bengaluru-based robotics startup General Autonomy. A video shared by the company calls Param “India's most powerful indigenous robot dog.”
In a video, the robodog can be seen walking on Bengaluru's streets. Its features include autonomous navigation and target tracking, obstacle detection, and automatic fall recovery. It can move on uneven terrain, manoeuvre stairs up to 30 cm high and crab walk for low height entries.
“Enough of this nonsense! Presenting PARAM: India's most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled, not bought, BUILT IN INDIA, built by INDIANS. For our nation, for our century, for our world! Jai Hind!” read the post.
Param's Capabilities
According to the social media posts of General Autonomy, Param has a maximum payload capacity of 20 kilos. The 35-kilo robodog can jump up to 1 metre high. With a top speed of 3m/s, Param can run for eight hours on hot-swappable batteries. It will be commercially available in the second quarter of 2026.
The robodog was exhibited in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month at an event marking a decade of the Startup India initiative.
"Honoured to present our robot dog PARAM to the Hon'ble PM of India Shri Narendra Modi, in the presence of Piyush Goyal at the #NationalStartupDay2026 Deep Tech showcase," General Autonomy posted, adding: "PM's advice to our founder Farid Ahsan: Take care of PARAM in Delhi winters!"
According to the makers, Param's development had been going on for seven months.
Robodogs or quadruped robots are being used for their superior mobility over rough terrain. These machines are vital for hazardous search-and-rescue operations, defence logistics, industrial inspections and research initiatives.
The robodog is powered by an Nvidia Jetson GPU and specialised actuators, which are the only non-Indian components, as per India Today.
What Is The Galgotias University Controversy?
During the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Galgotias University displayed a Chinese-made robotic dog, Unitree Go2, allegedly as its own innovation - Orion. The controversy led to the Greater Noida-based university being asked to vacate its stall at the event.
The private university later issued an apology, blaming an "ill-informed" representative for giving incorrect information on television.
