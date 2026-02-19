Not Galgotia University's 'Orion' But Param, 'India's Most Powerful Indigenous Robot Dog', Goes Viral Amid AI Summit Row

Amid the controversy surrounding Galgotias University displaying a Chinese robodog at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a video of an indigenous robot dog built by a Bengaluru startup has grabbed attention online.

The machine, named Param, was built by Bengaluru-based robotics startup General Autonomy. A video shared by the company calls Param “India's most powerful indigenous robot dog.”

In a video, the robodog can be seen walking on Bengaluru's streets. Its features include autonomous navigation and target tracking, obstacle detection, and automatic fall recovery. It can move on uneven terrain, manoeuvre stairs up to 30 cm high and crab walk for low height entries.

“Enough of this nonsense! Presenting PARAM: India's most powerful indigenous robot dog. Not assembled, not bought, BUILT IN INDIA, built by INDIANS. For our nation, for our century, for our world! Jai Hind!” read the post.

Param's Capabilities

According to the social media posts of General Autonomy, Param has a maximum payload capacity of 20 kilos. The 35-kilo robodog can jump up to 1 metre high. With a top speed of 3m/s, Param can run for eight hours on hot-swappable batteries. It will be commercially available in the second quarter of 2026.

???? EXCLUSIVE: A robot dog has been spotted walking the streets of HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Here's the details:



Dog name: PARAM

Creator: @GeneralAutonomy

Weight: 35kg

Max payload: 20kg

Top speed: 3m/s

Jump height: 1m

Battery: 8 hours + hot swapping

Commercially available: ~Q2 2026 pic.twitter.com/iL56FBi4Ds — Runtime (@RuntimeBRT) December 7, 2025

The robodog was exhibited in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month at an event marking a decade of the Startup India initiative.

"Honoured to present our robot dog PARAM to the Hon'ble PM of India Shri Narendra Modi, in the presence of Piyush Goyal at the #NationalStartupDay2026 Deep Tech showcase," General Autonomy posted, adding: "PM's advice to our founder Farid Ahsan: Take care of PARAM in Delhi winters!"

Honoured to present our robot dog PARAM to the Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi, in the presence of @PiyushGoyal, at the #NationalStartupDay2026 Deep Tech showcase by @DPIITGoI @startupindia.

PM's advice to our founder @frdahsan: take care of PARAM in Delhi winters! pic.twitter.com/FHGi464Lue — General Autonomy (@GeneralAutonomy) January 17, 2026

According to the makers, Param's development had been going on for seven months.

Robodogs or quadruped robots are being used for their superior mobility over rough terrain. These machines are vital for hazardous search-and-rescue operations, defence logistics, industrial inspections and research initiatives.

The robodog is powered by an Nvidia Jetson GPU and specialised actuators, which are the only non-Indian components, as per India Today.

What Is The Galgotias University Controversy?

During the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Galgotias University displayed a Chinese-made robotic dog, Unitree Go2, allegedly as its own innovation - Orion. The controversy led to the Greater Noida-based university being asked to vacate its stall at the event.

The private university later issued an apology, blaming an "ill-informed" representative for giving incorrect information on television.

