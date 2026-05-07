Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Releasing Tomorrow At 1 PM — How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Marksheets

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 on May 8 at 1 p.m. Once released, students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites, including mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra SSC examinations for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted from Feb. 20 to March 18, 2026 across thousands of examination centres in the state. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year.

Students will need their roll number and mother's first name to access the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online. The digital marksheet available online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates and final marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools.

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How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra 'SSC Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the Maharashtra Class 10 scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students may also be able to access their Maharashtra SSC scorecards through DigiLocker, SMS services and the UMANG application once the result link is activated.

The online marksheet will include details such as subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status and personal information. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional scorecard after downloading it.

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In the previous academic session, the Maharashtra SSC Result was declared on May 13, 2025. Students who are not satisfied with their scores will likely be given the option to apply for revaluation or supplementary examinations after the result declaration process is completed.

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