Madurai: 36 Buildings Near Meenakshi Temple Identified As Dangerous, Structurally Weak

36 buildings in the vicinity of Madurai's Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple have been identified as dangerous and structurally weak according to a report by PTI. This development comes just ahead of the temple's Maha Kumbhabhishekam, or consecration ceremony, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 17.

The identification of these buildings holds significance as thousands of devotees are expected to gather in and around the historic temple precinct during the ceremony. The Times of India reported that at least seven lakh devotees are expected to gather in Madurai for the consecration.

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The identification of these buildings comes amid heightened security ans safety preparations around the temple which is hosting the consecration ceremony after a gap of 17 years. The concern is particularly relevant because the streets surrounding the temple are expected to experience a substantial increase in pedestrian movement during the ceremony.

The potential risk from an unsafe building is not limited to its occupants. In a densely populated temple precinct, weakened structures, falling portions of buildings or other structural failures could pose a danger to pedestrians and devotees gathered in the adjoining streets.

Separately the Madras High Court had earlier dealt with concerns regarding structural defects and stability at the temple itself in connection with preparations for the consecration. In an order dated July 29, 2026, the court recorded that the temple administration had submitted status reports detailing steps taken to rectify defects and ensure the stability of the temple during the consecration according to a report by the Indian Express.

The expected crowd has also prompted authorities to introduce traffic management measures around the temple. Madurai police announced traffic diversions and restrictions in and around the temple area to manage the anticipated influx of devotees and reduce congestion during the consecration, the Times of India reported.

Authorities have also put up banners carrying QR codes around streets near the temple so that devotees can locate medical camps, public toilets, drinking water points, parking areas and bus stops.

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple is one of Madurai's most prominent historic landmarks and is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva). The temple is administered by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The temple complex contains numerous shrines, mandapas and monumental gopurams, while the surrounding city is developed in a concentric pattern around the temple.

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