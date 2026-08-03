Navi Mumbai Civic Body Releases List Of Dangerous Buildings, Asks Residents To Vacate

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a public notice listing 33 buildings across the city classified as "extremely dangerous" under the C-1 category for 2026-27, warning residents and occupants to immediately vacate the structures or face disconnection of electricity and water supply.

In the notice, issued by the corporation's Encroachment Department, the NMMC said, "It is hereby notified to the owners/occupiers or others residing in the buildings listed in the attached list that written notices have been issued to you stating that the building you are residing in is dangerous for residential/commercial use."

"The residential/commercial use in this building must be immediately stopped, and the construction of the dangerous building must be demolished without delay," it added.

The civic body added that it would not be held responsible for any loss of life or property arising from continued occupation.

"If such action is not taken, you alone will be responsible for any damage caused by the collapse of the building/construction. Please note that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will not be responsible for this," the notice said.

The order is signed by NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde and dated 1 August.

The list of extremely dangerous C-1 buildings, division-wise, is as follows:

Belapur Division

- Shri Ganesh Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-28, Nerul)

- Nitin Smruti (Sector-29, Agroli village, Belapur)

- White House Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-21, Nerul East)

Nerul Division

- Panchsheel Apartment Owners Association, 17 buildings (Sector-1A, Shivaji Chowk, Nerul)

- Cosmopolitan Society-II "Punit Park" (Sector-17, Nerul West)

- Shivneri Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-3, Nerul)

Vashi Division

- Little Flower Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-9, Vashi)

- Noor Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-9A, Vashi)

- C1 and C2 Type buildings (Sector-2, Vashi)

- Sumangal Apartment (Sector-3, Vashi)

- Ashtavinayak Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-15, Vashi)

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Turbhe Division

- Kanda Batata Market (Sector-18, Turbhe)

- Omkar Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Maharashtra Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Happy Home Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Pragati Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Vasant Vihar Cooperative Housing Institution (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Pritisangam Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Vaibhav Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Chintamani Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-26, Vashi)

- Amoli Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-30, near Sanpada railway station)

- Vikas Tapa-2, Market-1 Masala Market building (Sector-19, Turbhe)

- Park View Society (Sector-7, Sanpada)

- Shri Vinayak Society (Sector-5, Sanpada)

- Kasturi Cooperative Housing Institution (Sector-4, Sanpada)

- Saikrupa Cooperative Housing Institution (Sector-10, Sanpada)

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Koparkhairane Division

- Gagangiri Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-9, Koparkhairane)

- M. Chandralok Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-10, Koparkhairane)

- Silver Nest Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-15, Koparkhairane)

- City Shine Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-2, Koparkhairane)

- Raj Palace Cooperative Housing Society (Sector-2, Koparkhairane)

Airoli Division

- Sahajivan Apartment Owners Association (Sector-16, Sidco Colony, Airoli)

Digha Division

- Khandu Koli Chawl (Digha East)

The NMMC has urged occupants to relocate immediately and said further public announcements would be made regarding disconnection of essential utility services to the listed structures.

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