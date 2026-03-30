LPG Surrender Before March 31? Here's What Consumers Should Know

With the financial year drawing to a close, a wave of deadlines — from income tax updates to PAN and FASTag changes — has created confusion among consumers. Adding to the list is a widely circulated claim about an LPG surrender deadline on March 31. However, the reality is far less alarming.

No, You Don't Need To Surrender LPG by March 31

There is no government mandate requiring consumers to surrender their LPG connections before March 31. Instead, authorities have issued a 90-day window for customers to switch from LPG to piped natural gas — but this countdown begins only after a consumer receives an official notice confirming PNG availability in their area.

Also Read: Thermal Power To Anchor Summer Demand As Gas Supply Hit, Says JSW Energy CEO

What's Actual Deadline?

The deadline is 90 days from the date of notification, not March 31. Importantly, if the gas company is unable to provide a PNG connection within that period, your LPG supply will continue without disruption.

Why is March 31 Being Mentioned?

The confusion stems from promotional offers by gas distribution companies. For instance, (IGL) is offering free gas worth up to Rs 500 for consumers switching to PNG before March 31 in the National Capital Region.

Similarly, (MGL) has waived the Rs 500 registration fee for new domestic PNG connections and scrapped commercial connection deposits ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Other players offering gas worth Rs 500 for new domestic PNG users, while BPCL has waived security deposits for commercial PNG connections.

Can You Be Exempt From Switching?

Yes. consumers can be exempted if the gas provider issues a No Objection Certificate stating that a PNG connection is not feasible at their residence.

What About Tenants?

Both homeowners and tenants can apply for a PNG connection. However, tenants must provide:

A valid rent agreement.

NOC from the property owner.

Supporting documents such as the owner's electricity bill or property papers

Also Read: Middle East conflict: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Fuel, Power, Fertiliser Supply

How to Apply for PNG?

Consumers can apply through their supplier's website or app by submitting required documents and paying the applicable deposit. A technician will then visit the premises to assess pipeline feasibility and meter installation.

Despite the buzz, March 31 is not a deadline to surrender LPG. It is simply the last date for availing certain promotional offers. The actual requirement to switch to PNG depends on receiving a formal notification—and even then, consumers have a 90-day window to comply.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.