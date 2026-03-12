LPG Production Increased By 28%, India's Crude Oil Supplies Secure: Hardeep Puri Amid Middle East Crisis

Amid concerns over the shortage of LPG, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that domestic supply is fully protected and LPG production has been increased by 28% in the last five days through refinery directives, and further procurement is actively underway. ​​​​​​

India's crude supply position is secure, and the volume secured exceeds what the Hormuz would have delivered, said Puri, while noting that India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history.

Puri made the remark while addressing the Lok Sabha.

"The refineries are operating at high capacity utilisation. In several cases, they exceed 100%. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation and fuel oil is fully assured," said Puri.

Speaking about LPG bookings, the minister said that the standard time from booking to delivery for domestic LPG cylinders remains 2.5 days, unchanged from pre-crisis norms. "Hospitals and educational institutions have been placed on uninterrupted priority supply; their access to LPG is fully assured regardless of broader demand conditions."

He further added that the field reports indicate hoarding and panic-booking at the distributor and retail level, driven by consumer anxiety rather than any actual supply shortage. "Commerical LPG has been regulated to prevent black marketing and stop panic buying."

India was previously importing approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and 40 per cent is produced domestically, said Puri, adding, "Procurement has now been actively diversified, with cargoes being secured from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, in addition to available Gulf sources."

The minister also said that this is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. "India must stand united behind its energy warriors, behind the institutions managing this crisis, and behind the national interest. The record of preparation and the record of response speak for themselves."

