Kolkata Police Issues Big Order Amid Counting In West Bengal: No Victory Rallies After Results - Here's Why

As vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026 got underway on Monday, Kolkata Police issued a strict order banning all victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations within its jurisdiction for the day, citing the need to maintain public order, peace, and tranquillity during the sensitive counting process.

The order, issued by Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, applies uniformly to all political parties and groups without exception.

In its notification, the Kolkata Police stated: "No victory procession, rally, or public celebration in connection with election results shall be carried out on 4th May, 2026. This restriction shall apply uniformly to all political parties or groups without exception."

The move comes as West Bengal, one of the most politically charged states in the country, witnesses yet another high-stakes electoral battle.

The counting process for the state's assembly elections is expected to continue throughout the day, with results likely to trickle in through the afternoon and evening. Authorities have historically remained on high alert during result days in Bengal, given the state's track record of post-poll tension and violence.

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The police order, however, does leave a window open for celebrations — but with conditions.

Victory processions, if any, may be conducted on Tueaday or later, only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Police Station. All permitted processions must strictly adhere to prevailing rules, guidelines, and any additional conditions imposed at the time of granting permission.

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Any violation of the order, the police warned, would invite appropriate legal action under relevant provisions of law. Officers-in-Charge of all police stations under Kolkata Police have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure compliance throughout the day.

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