Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 Is Out: Click Here to View the Supplementary Results

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can now check their results through the official portals.

The supplementary examination gave students another opportunity to improve their Class 10 scores and continue their education without losing an academic year. The online scorecard is provisional, and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued.

Where To Check Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026

Students can access their results on the following official websites:

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Candidates should verify all details on the provisional marksheet, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status.

How To Download Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026

Follow these steps to download the result:

Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Click the submit button.

View the result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Link Here

What Students Should Do Next

Students who have passed the supplementary examination can apply for admission to higher secondary education.

According to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's schedule, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny.

Candidates should continue checking the official websites for updates on re-evaluation dates, original marksheets and admission-related notifications. They should also keep a printed copy of the provisional result until their schools issue the original marksheet.

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