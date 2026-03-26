JSW Motors Ties Up With French Firm Dassault SystAmes For Digital Drive

JSW Motors Ltd. on Thursday said it will use French firm Dassault SystÃmes' platform as its core digital backbone for the upcoming New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) as part of a collaboration.

The partnership is aimed at advancing the localization of the company's product development capabilities through the deployment of Dassault's 3DX platform, a statement said.

In parallel, JSW Motors said it is implementing a manufacturing execution system on the same platform, enabling seamless digital continuity and end-to-end traceability.

"We are building a technology-led future mobility ecosystem which is engineered in India. We have partnered with Dassault SystÃmes to embed its digital platform across the vehicle lifecycle, from design to manufacturing at JSW Motors," said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors.

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The company, he said, is also in "advanced discussions" with several additional domestic suppliers to further deepen localization and strengthen India's automotive supply chain, he added.

"The Indian automotive industry is at a pivotal inflection point. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform will empower JSW Motors to manage the growing complexity of software-defined vehicles while enabling end-to-end integration across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing and lifecycle management," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault SystÃmes.

By building virtual twins of their products and processes, Dassault SystÃmes will help drive greater innovation, efficiency, and agility, ensuring scalability and sustained competitiveness in a rapidly-evolving market, he added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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