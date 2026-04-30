Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard

After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard
Image: IndiGo X Account
Raipur:

A Kolkata-Pune IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday after a woman passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air, officials said.

After the passenger lost consciousness during the journey, the flight crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought urgent medical assistance, following which a decision was taken to land the aircraft in Raipur, an airport statement said.

"Flight 6E-135 was diverted and landed safely at the Raipur airport at around 12 noon. Upon landing, a medical team arranged by the Airports Authority of India provided first aid to the passenger. She was later shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further treatment," it said.

After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 p.m,, an official said.

The entire operation was handled swiftly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption, he added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Myanmar Ex-Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Moved To House Arrest, State Media Says

Myanmar Ex-Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Moved To House Arrest, State Media Says

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source