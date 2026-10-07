Indian Oil Officer Stabbed To Death While Sealing Petrol Pump, Hardeep Singh Puri Condemns Attack

An Indian Oil official was allegedly stabbed to death while carrying out an official sealing operation at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, prompting strong condemnation from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Mahesh Shelke, a manager with Indian Oil Corporation's retail sales division, was attacked on Tuesday evening when he and a team of officials reached a petrol pump in Chondhi to take over and seal the outlet, police said.

NDTV reported that the petrol pump had reportedly remained shut for around three months due to technical issues. According to the police, the family of the outlet operator, Sahebrao Pandavveer, requested the officials to allow them another month to resume operations. The request was reportedly rejected, following which an argument broke out between the two sides.

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According to NDTV, during the confrontation, Pandavveer's son, identified as Umesh Pandavveer, allegedly attacked Shelke with a knife, stabbing him seven times.

Shelke suffered multiple injuries to his abdomen, back and face. He collapsed at the spot and died from his injuries, according to the police. CCTV footage reportedly showed the accused and others fleeing the location in two cars after the attack. A murder case has been registered at Kurunda police station, and police teams are searching for the accused.

Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney condemned the killing and said Shelke was attacked while performing his official duties.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of our colleague, Shri Mahesh Shelke, who was fatally attacked while discharging his official duties in Hingoli, Maharashtra. I strongly condemn this heinous act," Sahney said.

He added that Indian Oil had taken up the matter with the highest authorities in Maharashtra and sought swift and stringent action against those responsible. The company, he said, stood firmly with Shelke's family.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned the killing, describing it as a shocking and unacceptable act of violence.

In a post on X, Mr Puri said Shelke was part of a team carrying out the takeover of an Indian Oil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon.

"I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence," Puri said.

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The minister expressed condolences to Shelke's family and said the Petroleum Ministry and Indian Oil would extend all possible support.

He also said the matter had been taken up with senior officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible.

"The safety, dignity and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount," Puri said.

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