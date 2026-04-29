Heatwave Alert On April 29: IMD Warns Of Extreme Heat And Thunderstorms As India Faces Weather Split — Check State-Wise Updates

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for several regions as India faces a sharp weather divide, with heatwave conditions in the west and central belt and thunderstorms in the north and east. Several cities are set to cross 40oC even as parts of the higher Himalayas may fall below 10oC.

Large parts of the country remain under intense heat stress after Banda in East Uttar Pradesh recorded 47.6oC, the highest maximum temperature logged yesterday. The latest forecast signals continued pressure on households, workers and transport systems across multiple states.

The warning highlights two parallel weather risks: extreme daytime heat in north, west and central India, and heavy rain with strong winds in eastern and northeastern regions. Authorities have advised residents to limit exposure and prepare for fast-changing conditions.

Heat Zones

The heat is expected to remain severe across North and Central India. Ahmedabad and Lucknow may touch 43oC, while Delhi-NCR is forecast to remain near 40oC. Warm night conditions are also likely in Rajasthan, reducing overnight relief.

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The main heat alert areas include Delhi-NCR, Haryana and isolated pockets of Punjab in the north. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha belt remain key risk zones in the west and central region.

Rain Risk

Northeast India and West Bengal are on alert for fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Wind speeds may reach up to 70 kmph, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

In the south, hot and humid weather is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Isolated pre-monsoon showers may bring local relief in some areas.

Stay Safe

The alert indicates a moderate health risk for vulnerable groups, including infants, older people and those with chronic illnesses. People in heat-affected areas have been advised to avoid outdoor activity between 11 AM and 4 PM and drink enough water.

Authorities also recommend avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, wearing loose cotton clothing in light colours and covering the head with hats, umbrellas or cloth while outdoors.

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