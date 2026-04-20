India Post Expands Dak Sewa App To 23 Languages — Check Key Features, Other Details

India Post has expanded its Dak Sewa App to support 23 Indian languages, aiming to make postal services more accessible to users across the country.

In a post on its official handle on X, India Post said, "India is a multilingual country, but remains connected as one. With the Dak Sewa App now offered in 23 Indian languages, accessing postal services becomes more familiar, intuitive, and personalised. It reflects a move towards a more inclusive digital India, where language is not a barrier, in line with the vision of Bhashini."

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Digital Access To Postal Services

The Dak Sewa App allows users to access key postal services through their smartphones. It is available for free download on both Android and iOS platforms. The app has been developed as part of the government's digital push to make services more accessible and reduce the need to visit post offices.

What The App Offers

The app functions as a digital platform for managing postal services. Users can access multiple services without visiting a physical post office.

One of the main features is parcel tracking, which allows users to check the status and location of their consignments in real time.

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The app also includes a postage calculator. This helps users estimate charges for sending parcels, speed post, or registered mail based on weight, distance, and type of service.

Location-Based Services

Users can also locate nearby post offices using the app. It provides details such as address, working hours, and available services, helping users identify the nearest facility when required.

How To Download The App

India is a country of many languages, but one shared connection.



With the Dak Sewa App now available in 23 Indian languages, accessing postal services feels familiar, intuitive, and truly yours.



It's a step towards a more inclusive digital India, where language is never a… pic.twitter.com/ampHjZ7Ccg — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) April 20, 2026

The Dak Sewa App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users need to search for ‘Dak Sewa' or ‘Post Info' and install the official app developed by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology.

How To Use The App

After installation, users need to open the app, enter their mobile number, and verify it using an OTP. Once logged in, they can access the dashboard and use the available services.

Services Available

The app provides several services, including article tracking, postage calculation, digital service requests, and access to postal insurance options. These features are arranged on a simple interface for ease of use.

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