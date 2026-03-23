India's Coastal, Cyber Security Strengthened: PM Modi Amid Iran War

India has strengthened its coastal, border and cyber security to prevent any actor from exploiting the conflict in the Gulf region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Lok Sabha on Monday. The Iran war in its third week has upended security in the Middle East with all countries around the Gulf impacted by missile and drone attacks.

"When such crises arise, some elements try to exploit them. Therefore, all law and order agencies have been put on alert. Security is being further strengthened, be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations," Modi said.

"The difficult conditions created in the world by this war are likely to have lasting effects for a long time, so we must be prepared and remain united. We have faced such challenges with unity during the COVID period, and now we need to be prepared again. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament," he added.

Modi reiterated India's position of finding a diplomatic solution to the US-Israel war with Iran. He highlighted the talks held with leaders of West Asia since the start of the war to call for peace and regional stability.

"India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict," he said.

"India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace. I reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem," Modi said.

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