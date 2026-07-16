India Cautions Shipping Firms Over Deploying Seafarers In Hormuz After Sailor Killed

India's maritime regulator has directed shipping companies to stop deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, amid the escalating security situation in the Gulf.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders," the Directorate General of Shipping said in a statement on X.

The advisory cited recent attacks on five merchant vessels, Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekayyat, noting that these incidents "over the past few days have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area significantly."

The circular added: "In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region."

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Among the precautionary measures listed, the circular directed that "Masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters shall maintain a heightened level of security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by the competent authorities, and implement all applicable Ship Security Measures, Ship Security Plans (SSP) and Company Security Procedures in accordance with the ISPS Code."

On crew deployment, it stated plainly, "Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders."

The circular also listed emergency contacts — the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) and the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) — for seafarers or vessels requiring urgent assistance.

The advisory follows Tuesday's missile strike on two UAE-flagged tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, which killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others while transiting the strait's southern shipping lane.

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