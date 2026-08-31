'Expected To Maintain Law And Order': Supreme Court Refuses To Prohibit CJP's September 5 Protest March

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to immediately stop the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) September 5 protest march in Delhi, saying protesters must remain peaceful and follow the law.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked petitioner and retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh to take his concerns to the High Powered Enquiry Committee set up by the court to look into allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.

The court issued notice in the case and asked that it be heard along with pending petitions on September 10. It said protesters were expected to maintain peace, while the authorities must ensure public order and clearly establish what is lawful and permitted.

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The CJP has announced the September 5 march in Delhi, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil assurances made on July 25 that had been cited in efforts to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police has said it has not received any request for the proposed procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Singh's plea sought directions restricting large-scale mobilisation, marches and demonstrations in security-sensitive areas, including India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining zones, unless organisers obtain necessary permissions. It also sought regulation or postponement of any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens' Delhi until after the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, besides requiring protesters to remain within authorised routes and limits.

The CJP march, coinciding with Teachers' Day, is expected to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation and re-test of the NEET examination, along with people who allege they faced police excesses during the July agitation.

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